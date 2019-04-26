2 Springfield men facing drug charges after traffic stop in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Springfield men are facing drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday night in Bernardston, police say.

After pulling over a Ford Fusion on Route 91 northbound in Bernardston after it went 70 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone, police say the operator did not have a license and, at first, provided a false name and date of birth.

Police later identified the driver as Shawndell Collins, 37.

The passenger, Jeremy Garcia, 20, also did not possess a valid driver’s license and was told to exit the vehicle as it would need to be towed, according to police.

While Garcia exited the vehicle, police saw materials commonly used in the packaging and sale of illegal narcotics on the floor where he was seated, and a search of Garcia yielded a baggie containing multiple small orange pills, identified to be a controlled substance, and a baggie containing a large amount of crack cocaine, police say.

Both men were placed under arrest, and during the booking process, police learned Collins had a revoked driver’s license and was wanted by the Vermont State Police on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child, according to police.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Greenfield District Court.

Collins was charged with trafficking in cocaine, operating with a revoked license, fugitive from justice, providing a false name to a police officer, speeding, and marked lanes violation.

Garcia was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Class E drug, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and tampering with an official record.

An investigation is ongoing.

