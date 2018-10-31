2 Springfield police officers arrested, charged with beating, threatening 2 Latino juveniles

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Springfield police officers accused threatening to violently beat and frame two Latino juveniles during an arrest in 2016 and then filing false reports to cover their tracks were arrested Wednesday and will be arraigned on criminal charges in federal court, officials said.

Gregg A. Bigda, 48, of Wilbraham, was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law — excessive force, two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law — abusive interrogation, and one count of obstructing justice by writing a false report.

Steven M. Vigneault, 48, of East Longmeadow, was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law — excessive force.

Prosecutors say on Feb. 27, 2016, Bigda spat on one of the juveniles while placing him under arrest and said, “Welcome to the white man’s world.”

Then, during an interrogation without their parents present and without reading them their Miranda rights, Bigda allegedly said he would “crush (the juvenile’s) skull and (expletive) get away with it;” (expletive) bring the dog back (and) let him go after” (the juvenile); (expletive) kill (the juvenile) in the parking lot;” charge (the juvenile) with killing Kennedy and (expletive) make it stick;” “stick a (expletive) kilo of coke in (the juvenile’s) pocket and put (the juvenile) away for (expletive) 15 years;” and “kick (the juvenile) right in the (expletive) face as soon as (they) cross the Springfield line.”

He allegedly made similar threats to the second juvenile, saying he would, “beat the (expletive) out of (the juvenile);” “tune (the juvenile) the (expletive) up;” and “bloody (the juvenile’s) body.”

The indictment also claims Bigda falsified his reports to the Springfield Police Department Internal Investigations Unit, writing that he did not kick anyone, see any officer kick anyone during the course of the arrests, or say, “welcome to the white man’s world.”

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said, “Even in the face of adversity, law enforcement officers are expected to conduct themselves professionally, respectfully, and with integrity. They are ambassadors for the rule of law, and when they themselves break those laws, they violate not just the rights of their victims, but compromise the public’s trust in law enforcement. My office is committed to holding our public servants accountable under the law and prosecuting those who abuse their positions of power.”

Harold A. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division said, “Most law enforcement officers are dedicated, honest, and fully committed to building trust within their communities, but those who break the law stain the reputation of the law enforcement profession. Badges and guns do not come with the authority to ignore the Constitution or the rights of others, and those who violate it will be held accountable.”

Bigda and Vigneault are expected to appear in federal court in Springfield on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)