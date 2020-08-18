2 St. Anslem College students test positive for coronavirus after move-in

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two St. Anselm College students have tested positive for the coronavirus following a 10-day move-in period, college officials said Tuesday.

Officials said 1,823 students returned to the Manchester, New Hampshire campus over a phased move-in ending Aug. 16. All students were screened for the coronavirus when arriving on campus and were tested afterwards.

Officials said both positive cases were symptomatic and left campus to start remote instruction. One student had no contact with other people but the other had contact with three roommates, officials said.

Those roommates tested negative but went home to quarantine for 14 days.

