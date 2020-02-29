2 state troopers injured while arresting unruly patron at Encore casino in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two state troopers were injured early Saturday morning while arresting an unruly patron at the Encore casino in Everett, officials said.

Encore security requested assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit around 2 a.m. to deal with an unruly person, later identified as Brandon Wangnoon, 25, of Brockton, in the poker room, according to state police.

As the troopers tried to take Wangnoon into custody, Wagnoon allegedly began to struggle violently and had to be subdued with an electronic control weapon.

After several more outbursts, Wangnoon was put into an Everett police prisoner van and taken to the police station, where he was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to state police. He will also face a charge of assault and battery on a police officer.

Durin the incident, one of the troopers suffered a head injury and another injured his back.

The trooper who hit his head was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

The second trooper chose to remain on duty.

Then, around 4:20 a.m., troopers and Everett officers were called to assist Encore security with two men fighting and arrested Brian Navarro, 24, of Dorchester, on a charge of assault and battery on a police officer.

He was also transported to the Everett police station and booked on those charges.

