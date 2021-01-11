2 state troopers taken to hospital after suffering injuries in separate crashes

NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - Two troopers were taken to the hospital after they suffered injuries in separate crashes in communities south of Boston on Monday afternoon, officials said.

A state police lieutenant was taken to Milford Hospital with minor injuries after crashing with another vehicle on Route 115 in Norfolk around 12:45 p.m., according to state police spokesman Dave Procopio.

The other driver was examined at the scene and declined additional medical treatment.

The second trooper was taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on Furnace Brook Parkway in Quincy around 12:50 p.m., Procopio added.

The other driver in the crash was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

