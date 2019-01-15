2 storms could bring snow to Massachusetts in coming days

BOSTON (WHDH) - After a stretch of dry weather, a pair of approaching systems could bring snow to the Bay State starting Friday.

A weak, fast-moving storm could drop between a coating and an inch of snow late Thursday into Friday morning, creating slick conditions for the morning commute, according to meteorologist Josh Wurster.

The snow will turn to rain by late morning and the system will move out by mid-day.

Tracking 2 storms: Friday, the first, is fast to move through & pretty weak. Will drop a quick coating to 1" Friday AM, then out by Friday PM. The second is stronger, & more questions. Likely a mix, but a slight south shift brings in more cold and we see more snow. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/g35QAGVjjn — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) January 15, 2019

The second storm, which is expected strengthen as it moves across the United States, is expected to bring a mix of snow, ice, and rain on Sunday.

Snow totals will depend on the track of the storm. A slight shift to the south will lock in colder air, resulting in more significant snowfall.

If the system shifts north, warmer air from the south will get pulled in and any precipitation that starts as snow will turn to rain, according to meteorologist Jaisol Martinez.

