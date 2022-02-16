STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are investigating after two homes were struck by gunfire Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Lincoln Street for reports of shots fired and upon their arrival, found both homes damaged.

They temporarily shut Lincoln Street down between Pleasant Street and Seaver Street as they searched for shell casings and other evidence.

One woman told 7NEWS she heard the whole thing go down. She said she and her son stayed inside their car so as not to be hit.

No injuries were reported.

Lincoln Street will be closed from Pleasant Street to Seaver Street until officers clear. We do not have a suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 781-344-2424. There will be no media availability. — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) February 17, 2022

So far, police do not have a description of the suspect or suspects involved. Anyone with information is urged to give them a call at 781-344-2424.

