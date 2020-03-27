2 Stoughton police officers test positive for coronavirus, 4 awaiting results

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Stoughton officers have tested positive for coronavirus, police said.

Both officers are recovering at home while four others from the department await test results, according to police.

Five officers are self quarantining at this time.

The department said it is taking precautions at this time, including wearing masks at every call and in the building.

Walk in reports are being taken over the phone and the police station has been decontaminated several times, police said.

The department said it has been able to perform multiple duties during this difficult time, including taking guns off the street, responding to fights and helping to deliver food and birthday cheer in the community.

It has also received an “overwhelming” number of donations from several places, including BJ’s, Daddy’s Dairy, Town Spa and Denneno’s, police said.

“Our promise of service won’t change, ever,” the department said.

