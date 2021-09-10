ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were struck by a falling tree in an Arlington park on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a fallen tree at Menotomy Rocks Park on Jason Street just after 8 a.m. learned that a man and a woman, both 58, had been walking their dogs when a tree branch hit the woman in the face before striking the man in the head, according to Arlington police.

The man fell unconscious for a few minutes, police said.

One person was taken to the hospital while the other reportedly refused transportation.

No additional information has been released.

