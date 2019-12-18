TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two high school students and a driver were hospitalized following a crash involving a school bus and two commercial trucks in Taunton on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 140 northbound near exit 11 just before 8 a.m. found a bus carrying 35 teenage students to Bristol County Agricultural High School had struck the back of a 2014 Isuzu box truck that suddenly changed lanes, state police said.

Two students and the bus driver, a 57-year-old Acushnet woman, were transported to Morton Hospital in Taunton with minor injuries.

Neither the 21-year-old driver of the box truck, nor his 34-year-old passenger, were injured.

A further investigation revealed that the box truck changed lanes to avoid striking a 2016 International flatbed truck that, along with other traffic, had stopped in the right lane as motorists waited to enter the ramp to Route 24, according to state police.

When it swerved to the left, the box truck reportedly side-swiped the flatbed, driven by a 34-year-old New Bedford man.

The driver of that box truck and his passenger, a 34-year-old New Bedford man, were uninjured.

State police ticketed the driver of the box truck for following too closely and making an unsafe lane change.

The scene was cleared just before 9:30 a.m.

