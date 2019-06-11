2 students injured in crash involving tractor-trailer, school bus on I-495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two students suffered minor injuries when a tractor-trailer and a crowded school bus crash on I-495 in Andover on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash just before Route 93 southbound determined that a tractor-trailer and school bus carrying students from the Pine Arts School in Lowell to the Museum of Science in Boston had been involved in a minor crash, according to Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield.

The bus was carrying 48 students and nine adult chaperones at the time of the crash.

Two students suffered minor cuts and scrapes in the crash, Mansfield said. The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured.

The vehicles have since been removed from the roadway and the students are being returned to the school.

In a statement, Mansfield said, “Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt. We were able to respond quickly, treat the two students who sustained very minor injuries, and moved the whole group to a safer location to wait for another bus.”

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Final Update: Good news to report…NO Injuries to the children or adults on board the bus or to the TT Unit driver. The children are returning back to their school the Pyne Arts Magnet School in Lowell. https://t.co/XjfPExehQ3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 11, 2019

#MAtraffic #Andover Rt 495NB by Rt 93 ramps, 2 car crash involving TT Unit and School bus-42 students 9 adults on board. At this time we don't have # of injured or name of the school. MSP Truck Team, Andover Fire/EMS responding. Vehicles moved off rdwy. Updates to follow — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 11, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)