2 students struck by SUV while crossing the street to get on school bus in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are reminding drivers to be cautious when driving by school buses after two students were struck while they were in a crosswalk in Worcester on Friday.

Worcester police say a 5-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were crossing the street to get on a school bus when an SUV hit them.

Both girls sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Theresa Wheeler lives in the area and says, “You never want to see anything like this happen, so I hope that it doesn’t happen again.”

Lt. Sean Murtha says both drivers and pedestrians have to be extremely careful.

“Especially when school is going into session, or out, there are a lot of people crossing the street and sometimes kids don’t look, I’m not saying that’s what happened here but for drivers you have to be very careful especially with little kids around,” Murtha said.

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

