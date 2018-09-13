2 suspected heroin dealers arrested in the South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two suspected heroin dealers were nabbed in the South End Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Citywide Drug Control Unit were conducting an ongoing investigation in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street about 12:15 p.m. when they arrested Jhonny Gonzalez, 33, fo Boston, and Josue Cotto, 39, of Boston.

Gonzalez was charged with possessing a Class A drug with intent to distribute, distributing a Class A drug, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Cotto was charged with distributing a Class A drug and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Both are expected to be arraigned n Boston Municipal Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)