2 suspected of running drug enterprise in Revere, Winthrop nabbed in Boston

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men suspected of distributing heroin in Revere and Winthrop were arrested in Boston on Tuesday, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials with the Winthrop and Revere police departments executing search warrants at two addresses in the Dudley Square area about 6 a.m. arrested 27-year-old Manuel Vladimir Morell Rodriguez and 32-year-old Reynaldo Aponte, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

During the bust, officers seized about of kilo of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl, as well as an estimated $5,000 in cash, multiple cell phones, and various packaging materials, authorities said.

The arrests are said to be the result of an “extensive multi-jurisdictional investigation,” which identified Rodriguez and Aponte as suspects in an “enterprise” in which they allegedly distributed drugs in the area “using a courier-style system.”

“Today’s arrests are an example of the importance of significant regional collaboration, which makes all of our communities safer by limiting the ability of drug dealers to function,” Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty said. “Investigations like these improve the quality of life for our residents and have caused a significant amount of deadly drugs, and the dangerous criminals who distribute them, to be removed from our streets.”

Massachusetts State Police, Boston police, FBI, DEA and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials assisted with the investigation.

Rodriguez and Aponte were slated to be arraigned Tuesday on charges including heroin trafficking and distributing heroin.

