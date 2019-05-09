PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Two suspects allegedly used aluminum baseball bats to beat up their neighbor in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Wednesday evening.

Officers responding to several 911 calls regarding a fight between neighbors in the Gosling Meadows housing development on Wedgewood Road around 4 p.m. found the alleged victim with an injury to his arm and a laceration to his head, police said.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video provided by the Portsmouth Housing Authority Staff, which allegedly showed 45-year-old Rene Laverde and 41-year-old Joshua Burnett assaulting the victim with the bats.

The victim was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Burnett and Laverde were taken into custody and held without bail pending their arraignment on first degree assault charges.

