SEEKONK, MA (WHDH) - Two suspects accused of stealing chickens from a farm said they were doing the right thing.

Kyle Dupre, 20, and Misty Harlow, 18, admitted to stuffing the seven chickens in a backpack. They claimed that they were saving the chickens from bad living conditions.

Dupre said they wanted to bring the animals to an animal sanctuary after a friend tipped them off about the farm.

“The conditions the animals were kept in were horrific. The smell of pneumonia and animal feces was everywhere and carcasses,” said Dupre.

The owner of the farm said he did not think the two were trying to save the chickens.

“They were out there making a dollar. Just like having a day job, but they do it at midnight,” he said.

The owner said the two accused thieves also damaged his property.

According to court documents, Dupre admitted to stealing ducks and a rabbit from the farm before.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)