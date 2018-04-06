LEICESTER, MA (WHDH) - Two suspects face charges after police said they stole from a Planet Aid clothing donation box in Leicester.

Police responded to a tip about the clothing being stolen Tuesday, which quickly led to the identification of the two suspects.

Surveillance video allegedly showed one of the suspects throwing a number of bags out of the box to his accomplice after squeezing into the box’s opening.

Police said both suspects will be summonsed into the East Brookfield District Court.

Officials are reviewing a video that was forwarded to police several months ago showing two suspects stealing from the same donation bin to see if it involves the same suspects from Tuesday.

