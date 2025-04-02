BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are facing criminal charges in connection with a stabbing in Mattapan on Monday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue around 5 p.m. found blood on the sidewalk and located a man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds on Cummins Highway, according to Boston police.

After an investigation, Maurice Payne, 36, of Mattapan, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Cassie Weeks, 61, of Hyde Park, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

