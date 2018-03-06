WATERTOWN, Mass. (WHDH) – Two people who were arrested in connection with a shooting in Watertown were called to court on Tuesday.

Both suspects did not show their faces in court.

The suspects, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old, face a number of charges, including assault and battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm without a license.

A man in his 20s was shot at his Watertown home in February. He was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but did survive.

