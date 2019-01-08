2 suspects arrested on murder charges in fatal Taunton stabbing

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 31-year-old Taunton man earlier this month, officials said.

Jerome Middleton, 29, was arrested in Brockton around 11 a.m. Tuesday on charges of murder and armed robbery. Khaylon Cruz, 24, was arrested on murder and armed robbery charges at the Dartmouth Inn in New Bedford at about 8:30 a.m., according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Both men will be arraigned in Taunton District Court in connection with the Jan. 5 stabbing of Justin Paulo, who died at Rhode Island Hospital the next day.

