2 suspects caught, 1 at large in burglary at Rob Gronkowski’s home

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A second suspect charged in connection with a burglary at Rob Gronkowski’s Foxborough home was arraigned Wednesday in Wrentham District Court.

A judge ordered Eric Tyrrell, 28, of Foxborough, held on $1,000 bail Wednesday after he pleaded not guilty to two counts of receiving stolen property.

Tyrrell is accused of selling rare coins that date back to the 1800s that had been stolen from one of Gronkowski’s roommates, Robert Goon. Tyrrell fetched about $3,600 for the coins, according to a police report.

Gronkowski’s home was burglarized in February while the Patriots were in Minnesota to play in the Super Bowl. Nothing belonging to Gronkowski was stolen, according to court documents.

Authorities have recovered an Apple watch, a Rolex watch and the coins. Three weapons taken from the home have not been recovered.

Anthony Almeida, 31, of Randolph, was arrested last week and has already been arraigned on charges of breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property.

A third suspect, Shayne Denn, 26, of Tewksbury, remains at large. Police consider Denn to be the most dangerous. He is also wanted in connection with a multi-town crime spree last week.

Denn is accused of ramming a stolen truck into a Wilmington gas station and crashing into an Andover home. He’s also wanted for other breaking and entering crimes in Tewksbury and Boston.

Denn has been arraigned 89 times and is wanted in a total of seven different cities and towns across Massachusetts.

“I urge Mr. Denn, whose world is collapsing around him as a result of our work with the other two suspects, to join Mr. Tyrrell and turn himself in,” said Foxborough Police Chief William Baker.

Police are searching phones recovered from Almeida’s home in an effort to track down Denn.

