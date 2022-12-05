LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two suspects charged in connected with a suspicious death in Lowell are set to face a judge in Lowell District Court on Monday.

Michael Burke and Samantha Perry, both 38 years old, are accused of kidnapping a 37-year-old man who was later found dead inside a Lowell home.

Police were called to the home on Coburn street Friday to conduct a wellness check and found the body of the victim inside. Investigators said there is evidence that the man has been restrained at some point and was held against his will.

Neighbors said investigators were on the property for days and watched as a freezer was removed from the home.

The medical examiner is working to identify the man and figure out the cause of death.

Investigators said they believe this was an isolated incident.

