UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) – Two people charged with stealing from an Uxbridge vape store appeared in court Tuesday.

Joseph Tyler, 19, and Lydia Schlegel, 20, were charged with breaking into the Wolf Pack Vape Store earlier in the month.

The charges came after detectives recovered $10,000 worth of stolen products from the business inside a home.

Employees said they’re just happy it was all tracked down.

