2 suspects facing assault charges following stabbing in Lower Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two suspects are facing assault charges after stabbing a woman in Lower Roxbury late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a call around 11 p.m. for a walk-in stabbing victim were able to speak with the 51-year-old female victim who provided a description of a male and female suspect.

Ronald Greene, 49 and Ramika Armstrong, 40, both of Roxbury were identified as the two suspects, according to Boston police.

Officers were able to establish a crime scene in the area of 840 Harrison Avenue where they located what appeared to be a broken wooden chair leg along with other evidence.

Police located and stopped both suspects in the area of Massachusetts Avenue near Harrison Avenue.

At the time of the stop, Greene was carrying a broken wooden chair leg that was similar to the one at the crime scene, according to police.

Officers also recovered a knife with a folding blade from Armstrong but it was not immediately clear if the weapon was used during the incident.

The victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects were placed in custody without incident and will appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

