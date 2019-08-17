2 suspects in custody in connection with brazen Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police took two men into custody overnight in connection with a brazen daylight shooting in Roxbury Friday.

Two suspects accused of shooting a man in his 20s on Warren Street near Boston Latin Academy have been taken into custody, according to Boston police.

Investigators say the two men were spotted running up Warren Street that afternoon.

The victim was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be treated for what were considered life-threatening injuries.

He is considered to be in critical condition.

“A brazen attack at this time of day is unacceptable,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross told reporters.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)