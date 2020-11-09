BOSTON (WHDH) - Two suspects have been taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit before crashing their car and running away from the scene in Boston on Monday, officials said.

Troopers trying to stop a grey Kia Optima that had allegedly been used in an armed robbery and driven at police on I-93 at 11 a.m. chased it to Leverett Circle before the car turned onto Route 28 on the wrong side of the road, police said.

A short time later, another trooper saw the car on Nashua Street and followed it to a dead end behind the State Police Marine Unit headquarters, police said. After the car ran over a curb, two men allegedly ran away on foot before the trooper caught one of them.

Troopers chased the second suspect before finding him on Harvard Place in Charlestown, police said. Marquise D. Henry, 37, of Dorchester and James D. Rogers, 39, of Mashpee, are expected to face charges related to the chase and resisting arrest.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Suspect vehicle, believed wanted by @bostonpolice, was pursued by MSP earlier today & was just involved in a crash on Beverly St., Boston, which is where MSP Marine Unit base is located. 2 suspects bailed out of vehicle but were captured on foot. Developing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 9, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)