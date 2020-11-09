BOSTON (WHDH) - Two suspects have been taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit before crashing their car and running away from the scene in Boston on Monday, authorities said.

State police pursued the suspect vehicle, believed to be wanted by Boston police, before it crashed on Beverly Street where the state police Marine Unit base is located.

The two suspects bailed out of the vehicle but were captured soon after, according to state police.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Suspect vehicle, believed wanted by @bostonpolice, was pursued by MSP earlier today & was just involved in a crash on Beverly St., Boston, which is where MSP Marine Unit base is located. 2 suspects bailed out of vehicle but were captured on foot. Developing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 9, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)