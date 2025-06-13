NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women who were pulled from the water off Plum Island Point in Newburyport over the weekend have died, officials said.

Dahiana Canas, 25, of East Boston, and Vanessa Correa, 25, of Lynn, were brought to shore Sunday evening after officials received a call for a “swimmer in distress,” according to a joint statement from the Newburyport Police and Fire departments.

The two were first taken to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, in critical condition, before they were transferred to hospitals in Boston and Burlington, authorities said.

Correa died Wednesday in the hospital, while Canas died Thursday, according to the statement.

Investigators said the incident was a “tragic accident.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)