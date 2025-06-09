NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two swimmers are hospitalized in critical condition after they were pulled from the water off Plum Island Point in Newburyport on Sunday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a swimmer in distress around 7 p.m. found two swimmers in the water, according to a joint statement issued by City Marshal Matthew Simons and Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III.

There were two boats occupied by fishermen in the area of the swimmers. One fishermen was able to bring one of the swimmers, who was unresponsive, to shore. The swimmer was quickly treated by Atlantic Ambulance EMS and Newburyport Fire crews.

The other swimmer was pulled into the second boat, which was met on the water by the U.S. Coast Guard. The swimmer was also unresponsive, and the Coast Guard crew rendered medical aid and transported the swimmer to shore.

Both individuals were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

Newbury Police and Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard, Atlantic Ambulance and the Newburyport Harbormaster responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Newburyport Police Department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)