Very busy morning for DXFD handling numerous incidents related to the Duxbury Triathlon including several bike accidents and one person was rescued from the water and transported by DXFD medics to BI Plymouth in stable condition. Use caution as the race is still in progress. pic.twitter.com/NfzQyINJ2z

— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) September 22, 2018