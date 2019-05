SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are lucky to be alive after they were swept out to sea by a rip current off the coast of Salisbury.

Emergency crews responding to Salisbury Beach Sunday afternoon found two swimmers on the beach recovering from a near drowning.

They were transported to an area hospital and are expected to be ok.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)