2 swimmers rescued from rip current off coast of Salisbury

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are lucky to be alive after they were swept out to sea by a rip current off the coast of Salisbury.

Emergency crews responding to Salisbury Beach Sunday afternoon found two swimmers on the beach recovering from a near drowning.

They were transported to an area hospital and are expected to be ok.

Witnesses say the incident happened quickly.

“I just saw him go under and then get drawn to the other side,” one woman said.

A crowd formed at the shore as nervous beachgoers watched friends and family bring the two men up onto the beach.

“One guy was sitting up, looked ok. The other guy was laying on his back and then they rolled him onto his chest when he started vomiting up water,” one witness said.

Swimmers are asked to be cautious of strong tides.

