2 taken into custody in NH after traffic stop uncovers pipe bombs

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were taken into custody in Salem, New Hampshire Friday evening after a traffic stop uncovered three pipe bombs.

Officers conducting the stop on Pelham Road around 5:20 p.m. saw the bombs and evacuated local businesses in the area for about two hours while a bomb squad investigated, police said.

The state police bomb squad took an X-Ray to the vehicle and determined there was no explosive powder in them meaning the bombs were inert.

A disruptive device was used to ensure the bombs were inactive.

Part of Pelham Road, including Exit 2 off of I-93, were closed off during the investigation and have since reopened.

So far, the people in the car are not facing explosive charges, according to police.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

