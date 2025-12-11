WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are in police custody after a driver fled from police in Worcester on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers who tried to arrest a man on several charges stemming from warrants related to drugs and firearms stopped his vehicle on South Olean Street around 7:20 p.m. but he refused to get out and later backed up through several back yards and led police on a chase before getting stuck near Skeeter Pond on Paxton, Worcester police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken into custody around 1 a.m.

A woman was also taken into custody by police.

No additional information was immediately available.

