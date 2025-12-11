WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are in police custody after a driver fled from police in Worcester on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers who tried to arrest a man on several charges stemming from warrants related to drugs and firearms stopped his vehicle on South Olean Street around 7:20 p.m. but he refused to get out and later backed up through several back yards and led police on a chase before getting stuck near Skeeter Pond on Paxton, Worcester police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken into custody around 1 a.m. He faces a list of charges and will appear in court Thursday afternoon.

A woman was also taken into custody by police.

People who live in the area spoke about the incident.

“They didn’t want to storm the guy because, I guess they didn’t want anybody, obviously, getting hurt,” Dennis Seaver said, a concerned neighbor. “He just took a right-hand turn across my neighbors yard, hit my other neighbor’s car, and off he went. Next thing you know, he’s gone.”

“Police officers came into our house, and basically said they wanted us out of our kitchen, they thought the guy might’ve had a couple weapons on him,” Seaver continued.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)