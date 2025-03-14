CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash between a train and a car in Clinton Friday morning, fire officials said.

At around 6:13 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash at Sterling Street near Depot Square, according to the Clinton Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a car with major damage on the front, and two people were taken to Clinton Hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The fire department launched a drone to locate the train’s engine, which was about a half-mile south of the intersection, officials said.

Firefighters discovered the train engineer walking from the front of the train towards the crash site, the department said. The engineer was not injured.

Railroad police were investigating the incident.

