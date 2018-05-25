2 taken to hospital after crash involving police cruiser in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. (WHDH) — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser.

The crash happened on Broadway in Everett. Police said the cruiser was headed to a call when it struck a parked vehicle and then another moving vehicle.

The police officer and another person were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

