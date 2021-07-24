SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after a violent, fiery rollover crash in Saugus early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at a CVS parking lot on Route 1 southbound around 5 a.m. Broadway found a male passenger standing outside of an overturned box truck and a female passenger trapped inside the vehicle. Bystanders were attempting to free the passenger from the vehicle that was aflame when crews arrived, according to fire officials.

Crews worked to knock down the fire as a large amount of fuel spilled from the overturned truck. Firefighters then extricated the female from the vehicle by using ladders and the jaws of life.

Both passengers were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“It was a very unusual extrication,” said Saugus Fire Captain Thomas Kaminski. “The vehicle was upside down which meant the passenger was upside down.”

The right travel lane is currently closed amid cleanup efforts. Environmental protection officials responded to the scene to assess any hazards caused by the fuel spill.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

