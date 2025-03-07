BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Mattapan early Friday morning.

The fire on Goodale Road caused major damage to a second story balcony, officials said.

Flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., according to the Boston Fire Department.

Twelve people were displaced as a result of the fire. A firefighter and one other person were both taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox