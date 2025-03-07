BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Mattapan early Friday morning.
The fire on Goodale Road caused major damage to a second story balcony, officials said.
Flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., according to the Boston Fire Department.
Twelve people were displaced as a result of the fire. A firefighter and one other person were both taken to the hospital.
Their conditions are unknown.
