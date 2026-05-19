MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-car, chain-reaction crash in Malden Tuesday morning, according to Malden police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Charles Street and Canal Street just before noon. When police arrived, they said they found a chaotic scene involving three cars, one of which struck the exterior of a coffee shop in the area.

Police said a box truck was stopped at a red light with another car stopped behind it, when a third car caused a chain-reaction crash. Security video obtained by 7NEWS captured the box truck thrust forward by the force of the third car slamming into them from behind.

A witness said the third car then drove in reverse, hitting the outside of the coffee shop.

“It looks like this guy hit the car in front of it, and instead of staying there, he might of got confused because of the accident and he put it in reverse, then sped up,” said Andres Correia, who was standing outside the coffee shop at the time of the crash.

The car struck the exterior wall, but did not enter the building. Correia said there were police officers inside the coffee shop at the time and they rushed out to help the driver. Correia said he stayed with the driver until paramedics arrived.

“At the moment, he said, ‘my phone doesn’t work,’ and ‘my TV doesn’t work,’ so I guess he was confused,” Correia said.

Fire officials said one driver had to be cut out of their car. Two people in total were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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