ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Abington early Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Hancock and Chestnut streets used the Jaws of Life to extricate one person from their vehicle, according to Abington fire officials.

Two people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, firefighters said.

No additional information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)