SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving an ambulance in Saugus on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 285 Main St. found an ambulance that had crashed with a Honda Civic, according to the Saugus Police Department.

A 19-year-old woman who was driving the Honda was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 72-year-old woman who was riding in the ambulance was also taken to an area hospital. She was not injured in the crash.

The EMTs in the ambulance were not injured.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

