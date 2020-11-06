2 Taunton police officers struck, seriously injured while investigating crash

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Taunton police officers were seriously injured Friday when a driver struck them as they were investigating an earlier crash, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Route 140 and Taunton Depot Driver about 5:50 p.m. were conducting an on-scene investigation when a Volkswagen Beetle came through the crash scene and struck them, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh.

One officer was taken to an area hospital and the other was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Both suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver that struck them stopped after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

The initial crash knocked out power to the nearby traffic light.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

