2 Taunton schools cancel class Tuesday due to threatening note

TAUNTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Two Taunton schools have canceled class Tuesday after school officials said a threatening note was found.

An employee at Taunton High School found the anonymous, threatening note at the end of class on Monday. Taunton Superintendent Julie Hackett said the police were called immediately and they are now investigating.

Hackett said Taunton High School and Parker Middle School will both be closed Tuesday. All other schools in the district will have class, as regularly scheduled. Hackett said the high school and middle school will make up the day in June.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)