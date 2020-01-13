2 teen babysitters facing charges after posting video of 2-year-old vaping to Snapchat

SEWARD, Penn. (WHDH) — Two Pennsylvania teens are facing criminal charges after police say they recorded a video of a 2-year-old they were caring for vaping nicotine and posted it to Snapchat last week.

Pennsylvania state troopers say charges of endangering the welfare of children are pending against a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl after an investigation into a video that was posted on Jan. 9.

The pair were allegedly babysitting on Jan-L Street about 8 p.m. on Thursday when they recorded the child coughing after inhaling off of a nicotine vape device and posted the video to Snapchat.

Troopers notified the child’s parents, who were unaware of the video.

The department of Children and Youth Services was also notified.

Press Release: Troopers Investigating Vaping Incident Involving Two-Year-Old Child https://t.co/92vBOXmsYr pic.twitter.com/OhRButdsUb — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 13, 2020

