2 teen girls arrested following Fall River bank robbery

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two young teenage girls were arrested on armed robbery charges Thursday in connection with a Fall River bank robbery, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Bay Coast Bank about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday learned that a young female wearing a dark blue sweater with Patriots symbols on it and black leggings had just entered the bank and slid a teller a note demanding money or she would blow everything up and kill everybody, according to Fall River police.

The girl, who witnesses said held her two hands tightly as if she was concealing something, fled the Troy Street bank with an undisclosed amount of money and got into a dark-colored Toyota Camry with another girl.

After tracking the Camry to a home on Mulberry Street, police arrested two girls, ages 14 and 15.

Police say the 14-year-old girl was identified as the one who entered the bank.

Their names were not released because of their ages.

Both are expected to be arraigned on a charge of armed robbery.

