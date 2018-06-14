2 teen girls suffer life-threatening injuries in South Boston moped crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teens are fighting for their lives after being hit by a truck while driving a moped in South Boston Thursday night.

According to police, two girls in their late teens were riding when they were struck from behind by a black truck on East 8th Street.

A witness told 7News the girls were headed into an intersection when a truck coming from a different direction started to slow down, expecting them to stop.

When the moped didn’t stop, the truck struck the back of the moped. One witness said one of the girls was thrown violently from the bike and sent flying in the air.

The victims were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The truck stayed on the scene, officials say.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for more information as it becomes available.

