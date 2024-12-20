BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teenagers accused of breaking into several businesses at the Snowport Holiday Market in Boston’s Seaport have been arrested.

Officers believe the two escaped the market through a hole in the fence.

Private security later spotted the teenagers and questioned them.

Both are facing multiple charges including trespassing and breaking and entering.

