(WHDH) — Two 16-year-old boys were arrested earlier this week in the death of a high school teacher who had been reported missing, authorities said.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both of Iowa, are facing charges including first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Officers responding to Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Wednesday found the remains of Nohema Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, where Miller and Goodale were students.

“Based on the circumstances and their ages, Miller and Goodale are being criminally charged as adults,” the police department said in a news release.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

