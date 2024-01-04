DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers died Thursday morning after a crash involving a stolen car on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester, state police said.

Two other teens were also injured and a gun was found in the crashed car, according to police.

The crash happened on the northbound side of Morrissey Boulevard just after 3:15 a.m. near the UMass Boston campus.

State police in an initial statement said a trooper on patrol saw the crash unfold. Additional state police and Boston police patrols soon responded alongside Boston Fire Department and EMS personnel.

State police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other occupants of the car were transported to hospitals, where police said the second person was also pronounced dead.

State police officials, at the time, said a preliminary investigation “suggests the four occupants were traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2013 Hyundai Accent.”

In an update shortly before 4 p.m., police said one injured person remained in “grave condition” at a Boston hospital. The fourth person was also still in the hospital, though they were expected to survive.

Police did not identify the people involved in this crash by name but said one of the people who died was a 14-year-old male from Dorchester.

The car, police said, had been reported stolen out of Jamaica Plain earlier Thursday morning and was towed from the scene after this crash.

Police said the crash remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.

